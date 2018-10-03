Health Tip: Help Prevent Animal Bites

(HealthDay News) -- Wild animals typically avoid human contact, but they may attack if they feel threatened, are sick or are protecting their young.
Attacks by pets are more common, but are rarely life-threatening, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.
The agency suggests how to help prevent animal bites:
- Never pet, handle or feed unknown animals.
- Leave snakes alone. Wear boots and long pants in areas near venomous snakes.
- Watch your children closely when animals are near.
- Vaccinate pet cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies.
- Spay or neuter your pet, which typically makes it less aggressive.
- Get a tetanus booster, if you have not had one recently.
