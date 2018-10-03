home / neurology center / neurology a-z list / symptoms of traumatic brain injury article

Health Tip: Recognize Symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury

(HealthDay News) -- Traumatic brain injury, most often a concussion, is caused by a sharp and sudden blow to the head. It may be stem from a car accident, football tackle or an unfortunate fall.

Latest Neurology News

If you suspect a TBI, you should seek immediate medical attention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says. A doctor may conduct a neurological exam to evaluate thinking, movement, sensory function, coordination and reflexes.

The FDA says typical symptoms of a mild TBI include:

The agency says these additional symptoms indicate a more serious brain injury:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Brain and Nervous System Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors