Health Tip: Recognize Symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury

(HealthDay News) -- Traumatic brain injury, most often a concussion, is caused by a sharp and sudden blow to the head. It may be stem from a car accident, football tackle or an unfortunate fall.
If you suspect a TBI, you should seek immediate medical attention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says. A doctor may conduct a neurological exam to evaluate thinking, movement, sensory function, coordination and reflexes.
The FDA says typical symptoms of a mild TBI include:
- Headache.
- Confusion.
- Blurred vision.
- Behavior changes.
The agency says these additional symptoms indicate a more serious brain injury:
