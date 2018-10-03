Timely Tips for Sick-Free Travel

THURSDAY, March 8, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If traveling is in your near future, there are a number of things you can do to keep from getting sick and spoiling your trip.

"We are having a bad cold and flu season, so it is really important to remember to practice good general health hygiene so as to not get sick or spread germs," Dr. Irvin Sulapas said in a news release from the Baylor College of Medicine. He's an assistant professor of family and community medicine at the school.

Proper handwashing is important, so carry a small hand sanitizer, especially if you're flying, he suggested. Disinfectant wipes are also a good take-along. Wipe down your plane seat, as well as the seat handles and the table where you're sitting while waiting to board your flight.

If you're going to the beach or cruising to somewhere warm, use sunscreen and wear flip-flops or other footwear that will protect your feet from sharp objects.

Wherever you go, never share towels, glasses or drinks.

"If you follow these simple tips, you should be able to enjoy your time away and not worry about getting sick," Sulapas said.

-- Robert Preidt



