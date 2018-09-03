Health Tip: Using a Geriatric Care Manager

(HealthDay News) -- A geriatric care manager (GCM) can help you and family members manage senior care and make daily life easier, the U.S. National Institute on Aging says.
A GCM typically is a licensed nurse or social worker who specializes in geriatric care. Many insurance plans will not pay for this service and Medicare typically won't cover it.
But it can be a worthwhile expense, the agency says, particularly if an aging loved one and you don't live near each other.
The agency says a GCM typically offers services including:
- Making home visits and suggesting needed services.
- Addressing emotional needs and concerns.
- Assisting with short- and long-term care plans.
- Evaluating in-home care needs.
- Selecting home health aides.
- Coordinating medical services.
- Evaluating other living arrangements.
- Providing caregiver stress relief.
