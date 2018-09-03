Health Tip: Using a Geriatric Care Manager

(HealthDay News) -- A geriatric care manager (GCM) can help you and family members manage senior care and make daily life easier, the U.S. National Institute on Aging says.

A GCM typically is a licensed nurse or social worker who specializes in geriatric care. Many insurance plans will not pay for this service and Medicare typically won't cover it.

But it can be a worthwhile expense, the agency says, particularly if an aging loved one and you don't live near each other.

The agency says a GCM typically offers services including:

Making home visits and suggesting needed services.

Addressing emotional needs and concerns.

Assisting with short- and long-term care plans.

Evaluating in-home care needs.

Selecting home health aides.

Coordinating medical services.

Evaluating other living arrangements.

Providing caregiver stress relief.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.