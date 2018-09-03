White House Wants to Improve Patient Access to Electronic Medical Records

An effort to make it easier for patients to use electronic medical records was announced Tuesday by the Trump administration.

No time frame was given for the undertaking, which would include eventually enabling nearly 60 million Medicare beneficiaries to securely access claims data and share it information with their doctors, the Associated Press reported.

While electronic medical records were touted as a great advance, they're widely seen to have fallen short of expectations.

So far, the federal government has spent about $30 billion to get hospitals and doctors to use electronic medical records. It's unclear how much difference this new effort will make, the AP reported.



