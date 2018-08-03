Health Tip: Learn Symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

(HealthDay News) -- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is believed caused by a hormonal imbalance that affects the release of a woman's egg each month.

The condition, which usually causes infertility, affects up to one in 10 women of childbearing age, the Office on Women's Health says.

The agency mentions these common symptoms of PCOS:

Irregular menstrual cycle.

Excess hair on the face, chin, or parts of the body where men usually have hair. This condition, called "hirsutism," affects up to 70 percent of women with PCOS.

Acne on the face, chest and upper back.

Thinning scalp hair.

Weight gain, or difficulty losing weight.

Darkened skin, particularly near neck creases, the groin and under the breasts.

Skin tags in the armpits or on the neck.



