Health Tip: Next Steps After Being Diagnosed With Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease can be a scary experience. But getting enough information and support can help you conquer this difficult process.
The National Institute on Aging suggests:
- Learn as much as possible about the disease.
- Schedule and keep regular medical appointments.
- Explore local support groups.
- Prepare for the future with legal, financial and long-term care planning.
- Get help for daily activities, such as shopping and transportation.
- Make sure your home is safe.
- if you still drive, think about getting a driving evaluation.
- Eat a balanced diet and exercise often.
- If you work, consider shortening your hours.
