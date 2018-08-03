home / alzheimer's center / alzheimer's a-z list / steps after being diagnosed with alzheimer's article

Health Tip: Next Steps After Being Diagnosed With Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease can be a scary experience. But getting enough information and support can help you conquer this difficult process.

The National Institute on Aging suggests:

  • Learn as much as possible about the disease.
  • Schedule and keep regular medical appointments.
  • Explore local support groups.
  • Prepare for the future with legal, financial and long-term care planning.
  • Get help for daily activities, such as shopping and transportation.
  • Make sure your home is safe.
  • if you still drive, think about getting a driving evaluation.
  • Eat a balanced diet and exercise often.
  • If you work, consider shortening your hours.

