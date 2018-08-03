McDonald's to Offer Quarter Pounders Made With Fresh Beef

Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef will be offered at about 3,500 McDonald's restaurants across the United States, the company says.
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
The products will first be available in Atlanta, Miami, Salt Lake City and five other cities, and then in most McDonald's nationwide by May, the Associated Press reported.
The company has relied on frozen beef patties since the 1970s.
The move to fresh beef is among a number of changes made by McDonald's in response to a growing number of people wanting to avoid processed foods, the AP reported.
-----
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.