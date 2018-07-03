Health Tip: Prevent Warts on Your Feet

(HealthDay News) -- Warts are caused by a virus and can appear anywhere on your skin. When warts develop on your feet, they are called plantar warts.

Walking barefoot raises your risk of developing plantar warts, which generally arm harmless but may spread and cause pain. The virus spreads readily in warm and moist environments, such as in bathrooms and locker rooms.

The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests how to thwart plantar warts:

Avoid walking barefoot.

Change shoes and socks daily.

Keep feet clean and dry.

Check children's feet regularly.

Avoid contact with warts from other people or from other parts of the body.

Do not ignore skin growths or changes.



