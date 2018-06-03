Twelve more people have been sickened since Feb. 20 in a salmonella outbreak linked to kratom products, bringing the total to 40 people in 27 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update.

Forty-five percent of the patients have required hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

The outbreak has been linked to kratom products but a common brand or supplier has not been pinpointed, the CDC said.

Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia that's used as a stimulant and as an opioid substitute, and is typically brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked, or taken in capsules. Kratom also goes by the names Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

The CDC warned against taking kratom in any form because the source of the salmonella contamination has not been identified.



