Health Tip: Your Teeth Are Tough

(HealthDay News) -- Your teeth are incredibly strong, and with the proper care and regular dental visits, you can keep them that way.
Latest Oral Health News
The American Dental Association offers these "tooth truths":
- Tooth enamel, which is 96 percent mineral, is the hardest substance in the body.
- Your teeth can exert an average of 200 pounds of pressure when you bite down.
- Teeth can last many hundreds of years, outlasting the person whose mouth they're in.
- Teeth are strong, but they don't heal on their own and require a dentist's attention when damaged.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.