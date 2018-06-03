Health Tips: Questions to Ask if You Have Breast Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, you should prepare a list of detailed questions to ask your doctor.
The American Cancer Society suggests that you inquire about:
- Exactly what type of breast cancer do you have?
- How big is the cancer?
- Has the cancer spread to my lymph nodes or elsewhere?
- What's the stage of the cancer? The range is 1 (highly curable) to 4 (advanced and probably has spread).
- Will I need any other tests before we can decide on treatment?
- Do I need to see any other doctor?
- What is the hormone receptor status of my cancer? What is the HER2 status of my cancer?
- What are my chances of survival?
- Who can help me understand the costs and insurance coverage for my diagnosis and treatment?
