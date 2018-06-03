home / cancer center / cancer a-z list / health tips: questions on breast cancer article

Health Tips: Questions to Ask if You Have Breast Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, you should prepare a list of detailed questions to ask your doctor.

The American Cancer Society suggests that you inquire about:

  • Exactly what type of breast cancer do you have?
  • How big is the cancer?
  • Has the cancer spread to my lymph nodes or elsewhere?
  • What's the stage of the cancer? The range is 1 (highly curable) to 4 (advanced and probably has spread).
  • Will I need any other tests before we can decide on treatment?
  • Do I need to see any other doctor?
  • What is the hormone receptor status of my cancer? What is the HER2 status of my cancer?
  • What are my chances of survival?
  • Who can help me understand the costs and insurance coverage for my diagnosis and treatment?

