Health Tips: Questions to Ask if You Have Breast Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, you should prepare a list of detailed questions to ask your doctor.

The American Cancer Society suggests that you inquire about:

Exactly what type of breast cancer do you have?

How big is the cancer?

Has the cancer spread to my lymph nodes or elsewhere?

What's the stage of the cancer? The range is 1 (highly curable) to 4 (advanced and probably has spread).

Will I need any other tests before we can decide on treatment?

Do I need to see any other doctor?

What is the hormone receptor status of my cancer? What is the HER2 status of my cancer?

What are my chances of survival?

Who can help me understand the costs and insurance coverage for my diagnosis and treatment?



