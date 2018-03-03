New Uber Service Takes Patients to Medical Appointments

Uber says a new service will take patients to medical appointments in all it's U.S. locations.

Under its Uber Health business, the company will provide patient transport that is booked by a doctor's office or other health care provider. The medical provider will be billed for the service, the Associated Press reported.

Rides can be booked a few hours or days in advance. Patients do not require a smartphone to use the service.

"There are a lot of people out there who are not going to the doctor simply because they can't physically make it there," according to Uber Health executive Jay Holley, the AP reported.

Company executives said federal government data suggests that lack of transportation results in more than 3 million people not getting medical care.

In testing since last summer, Uber's new service now has a client list of more than 100 hospitals, clinics, physical therapy centers and other health care providers, the AP reported.

A similar service is offered by Uber rival Lyft.



