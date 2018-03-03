Health Tip: Handling Workplace Emergencies

(HealthDay News) -- Your workplace may expose you to tobacco smoke, allergens, germs, chemicals and other airborne contaminants.
Warning signs for you and your co-workers could include a rapid onset of headaches, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness or breathing difficulties.
If you think there is a health emergency at your job, it's important to take quick action, the American Lung Association says.
It offers these suggestions for getting you and your co-workers out of harm's way:
- Notify and seek help from the appropriate emergency agency, such as the fire department, gas supplier, health department or hazardous waste authority.
- Evacuate the area, if necessary.
- Get medical help for people with symptoms.
- Use fans to ventilate the area.
- Tell other building occupants about the problem.
- Fix the source of the problem.
