Health Tip: Handling Workplace Emergencies

(HealthDay News) -- Your workplace may expose you to tobacco smoke, allergens, germs, chemicals and other airborne contaminants.

Warning signs for you and your co-workers could include a rapid onset of headaches, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness or breathing difficulties.

If you think there is a health emergency at your job, it's important to take quick action, the American Lung Association says.

It offers these suggestions for getting you and your co-workers out of harm's way:

Notify and seek help from the appropriate emergency agency, such as the fire department, gas supplier, health department or hazardous waste authority.

Evacuate the area, if necessary.

Get medical help for people with symptoms.

Use fans to ventilate the area.

Tell other building occupants about the problem.

Fix the source of the problem.



