home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: handling workplace emergencies article

Health Tip: Handling Workplace Emergencies

(HealthDay News) -- Your workplace may expose you to tobacco smoke, allergens, germs, chemicals and other airborne contaminants.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

Warning signs for you and your co-workers could include a rapid onset of headaches, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness or breathing difficulties.

If you think there is a health emergency at your job, it's important to take quick action, the American Lung Association says.

It offers these suggestions for getting you and your co-workers out of harm's way:

  • Notify and seek help from the appropriate emergency agency, such as the fire department, gas supplier, health department or hazardous waste authority.
  • Evacuate the area, if necessary.
  • Get medical help for people with symptoms.
  • Use fans to ventilate the area.
  • Tell other building occupants about the problem.
  • Fix the source of the problem.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors