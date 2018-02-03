Trump Administration Proposes Alternative to Pre-Existing Conditions Health Plans

An expansion of low-cost temporary health insurance is being proposed by the Trump administration.

Under the proposal announced Tuesday, people would be able to buy short-term plans for up to a year instead of the current three-month limit. However, such plans do not have to cover pre-existing conditions or specific treatments, or provide unlimited benefits, NBC News reported.

The objective is to provide cheaper options for people who can't find an affordable plan through the Affordable Care Act, according to White House officials.

While these plans could offer cheaper plans for some, they could increase premiums for patients who require comprehensive plans through the Affordable Care Act by luring young and healthy patients into a separate market, NBC News reported.

Between 100,000 to 200,000 people are likely to buy short-term insurance coverage, according to the administration.

Critics of the change say it's a deliberate attempt to boost costs for Affordable Care Act customers, many of whom require more extensive plans in order to cover a chronic illness or medical emergency, NBC News reported.

"The Trump administration should stop hurting people with pre-existing conditions, stop pushing skimpy plans, and stop raising costs up for millions of Americans. They must call off this harmful proposal," Brad Woodhouse, director of the Protect Our Care Campaign, said in a statement.



