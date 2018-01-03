Health Tip: If You're Diabetic and Vegetarian

(HealthDay News) -- A vegetarian diet is safe for a person with diabetes, the American Diabetes Foundation says.

In fact, a vegetarian diet is naturally higher in fiber, and much lower in saturated fats and cholesterol than the typical American diet.

These factors, particularly the higher fiber content, may help lower blood sugar levels, the foundation says.

The group suggests eating a balanced mix of vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains and nuts. And if you're not opposed to it, don't forget the dairy products.

A vegetarian diet has an additional benefit -- it generally costs less. Meat, poultry and fish typically are the most expensive foods people eat, the foundation says.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.