Health Tip: What You Can Learn From Genetic Testing

(HealthDay News) -- Genetic testing is a laboratory analysis of the DNA instructions that you inherit from your mother and father.
According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, here's what you can learn from genetic testing:
- Information that can help diagnose diseases -- including those that may not yet be active.
- Gene changes that are responsible for an already diagnosed disease.
- The severity of a disease.
- Guidance for doctors to help them decide on the best treatment for your disease or condition.
- Gene changes that could be or have been passed on to your children.
