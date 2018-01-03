Health Tip: What You Can Learn From Genetic Testing

(HealthDay News) -- Genetic testing is a laboratory analysis of the DNA instructions that you inherit from your mother and father.

According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, here's what you can learn from genetic testing:

Information that can help diagnose diseases -- including those that may not yet be active.

Gene changes that are responsible for an already diagnosed disease.

The severity of a disease.

Guidance for doctors to help them decide on the best treatment for your disease or condition.

Gene changes that could be or have been passed on to your children.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.