Too Much Touchscreen Use Means Toddlers Can't Hold Pencils

Overuse of touchscreen tablets and phones means children aren't developing the hand strength and dexterity required to hold pencils and pens, pediatricians warn.

"Children are not coming into school with the hand strength and dexterity they had 10 years ago," Sally Payne, the head pediatric occupational therapist at the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust, told The Guardian newspaper in the U.K.

"Children coming into school are being given a pencil but are increasingly not be able to hold it because they don't have the fundamental movement skills," she said.

"To be able to grip a pencil and move it, you need strong control of the fine muscles in your fingers. Children need lots of opportunity to develop those skills," according to Payne.



