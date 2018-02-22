home / cancer center / cancer a-z list / health tip: surviving cancer mentally article

Health Tip: Surviving Cancer Mentally

(HealthDay News) -- If you're a cancer survivor, you may have mental health issues that affect your emotions, ability to concentrate, behavior and memory.

Ten percent of adult cancer survivors feel they have mental health issues, compared with 6 percent of adults without a history of cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC offers this advice for cancer survivors:

  • Talk to your health care provider about your mental health before, during and after treatment ends.
  • Ask your health care provider about mental health screening to check for changes in anxiety, depression and other concerns.
  • If possible, stay physically active. Exercise has been linked to lower rates of depression among cancer survivors.

