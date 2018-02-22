An Australian tourist with the measles recently visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as hotels and health care facilities in and around New York City, potentially exposing other people to the measles, state health officials say.

They added that the risk of developing measles is low, especially for people who have been immunized.

The tourist was part of an Oasis Bible Tour group and between Feb. 16-21. Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to the measles, the New York State Department of Health said.

The locations include:

La Quinta Inn, 31 W. 71st Street, New York, NY, between Feb. 16 and the morning of Feb. 19;

Oasis Bible Tours at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, New York, NY, the morning of Feb.16 and the evening of Feb. 17;

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 12:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. on Feb.19;

Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, from Feb. 19 until 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 20;

Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen Middletown, 20 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, from 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 until 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21;

Excel Urgent Care, 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, between 8:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21;

Orange Regional Medical Center, Emergency Department, 707 E. Main Street, Middletown, NY, between 9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The measles infection rate is 90 percent for nonimmunized people who come near an active spreader, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Post reported.

"Those individuals lacking immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose. Symptoms usually appear in 10-12 days after exposure. Individuals who may have been exposed and who lack immunity could begin experiencing symptoms at this time," the state health department news release said.

"To prevent the spread of illness, the Department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness."



