Health Tip: Shovel Snow Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Snow shoveling is a factor in thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths in the United States each year.

The National Safety Council suggests how to shovel safely:

  • Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.
  • Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.
  • Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter
  • Push the snow, rather than lifting it.
  • If you do lift snow, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.
  • Lift with your legs, not your back.
  • Do not work to the point of exhaustion.

