Health Tip: Shovel Snow Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Snow shoveling is a factor in thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths in the United States each year.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
The National Safety Council suggests how to shovel safely:
- Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.
- Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.
- Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter
- Push the snow, rather than lifting it.
- If you do lift snow, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.
- Lift with your legs, not your back.
- Do not work to the point of exhaustion.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.