Health Tip: Shovel Snow Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Snow shoveling is a factor in thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths in the United States each year.

The National Safety Council suggests how to shovel safely:

Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter

Push the snow, rather than lifting it.

If you do lift snow, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.

Lift with your legs, not your back.

Do not work to the point of exhaustion.



