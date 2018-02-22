Health Tip: Help Control Teeth Grinding

Grinding teeth at night often is associated with daytime stress, the National Sleep Foundation says.

The group suggests how to help control the problem:

Relax in the hours before bedtime.

Create a cool, comfortable, dark and quiet sleep environment.

Keep computers, tablets and smartphones out of the bedroom.

Exercise regularly.

Get enough sleep each night. Lack of sleep may worsen teeth grinding.



