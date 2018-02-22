home / oral health center / oral health a-z list / health tip: help control teeth grinding article

Health Tip: Help Control Teeth Grinding

Grinding teeth at night often is associated with daytime stress, the National Sleep Foundation says.

Latest Oral Health News

The group suggests how to help control the problem:

  • Relax in the hours before bedtime.
  • Create a cool, comfortable, dark and quiet sleep environment.
  • Keep computers, tablets and smartphones out of the bedroom.
  • Exercise regularly.
  • Get enough sleep each night. Lack of sleep may worsen teeth grinding.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

