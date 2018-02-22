home / thyroid center / thyroid a-z list / tv host wendy williams has grave's disease article

TV Host Wendy Williams Has Grave's Disease

Wendy Williams is taking three weeks off from her TV show after being diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.

Latest Thyroid News

She made the announcement on her show Wednesday, CBS News reported.

Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones," according to the Mayo Clinic. Weight loss, anxiety, irritability, hand tremors, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity are among the symptoms.

Williams' doctor ordered her to take three weeks off from work, but she said she wants to return sooner, CBS News reported.

