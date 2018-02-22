Antidepressants Do Work, Some Better Than Others: Study

THURSDAY, Feb. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Antidepressant drugs actually do help ease depression, countering debate over whether the medications do what they're supposed to, a large research review has found.

Some antidepressants, though, are more effective and better tolerated than others, the findings showed.

The researchers analyzed data from 522 trials -- published and unpublished -- that included more than 116,000 participants. Of the 21 antidepressants studied, all of them worked better than a placebo.

"In the short-term, for acute depression, antidepressants seem to work modestly," said study author Dr. John Ioannidis. He's a professor of disease prevention at Stanford University in California. "They do have some benefit, on average, but they are not a panacea. Clearly, we need more effective interventions."

Antidepressants sold in the United States that the study found to be most effective included:

Amitriptyline

Effexor (venlafaxine)

Lexapro (escitalopram)

Paxil (paroxetine)

Remeron (mirtazapine)

Trintellix (vortioxetine)

Those that made the least-effective list of antidepressant drugs sold in the United States included:

Luvox (fluvoxamine)

Oleptro (trazodone)

Prozac (fluoxetine)

When the researchers checked which depression drugs were tolerated the best, these topped the list:

Celexa (citalopram)

Lexapro (escitalopram)

Prozac (fluoxetine)

Trintellix (vortioxetine)

Zoloft (sertraline)

The drugs that were found to be less well-tolerated included:

Amitriptyline

Anafranil (clomipramine)

Cymbalta (duloxetine)

Effexor (venlafaxine)

Luvox (fluvoxamine)

Oleptro (trazadone)

The study authors wrote that there's been "a long-lasting debate and concern about [antidepressants'] efficacy and effectiveness, because short-term benefits are, on average, modest and because long-term balance of benefits and harms is often understudied."

However, Dr. Richard Catanzaro, chairman of psychiatry at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., said this review shows that "all of these medications can be effective in treating depression."

He explained that "all distinguish themselves from placebo, but there's no hands-down winner."

And, Catanzaro said, if you're looking for the most tolerable and the most effective, you're left with Lexapro and Trintellix.

In addition, Catanzaro noted that while amitriptyline was on the most-effective list, it was also on the least-tolerated list, and he said it's generally not considered a first-line drug for depression treatment.