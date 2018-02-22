Health Tip: Help Prevent Underage Drinking

(HealthDay News) -- A young person's decision to drink alcohol may be related to the stress of trying to fit in with a particular crowd, the desire to get good grades or adjusting to a new school.

Keeping open lines of communication with your child or teen may help prevent underage drinking.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration suggests:

Having short, frequent discussions with your child, starting at an early age.

Talking often about your child's concerns can help build an open, trusting relationship and make it easier to talk about things like alcohol.

Lots of little talks are more effective than one "big talk."

When talking about alcohol, make your views and rules clear and honest.

As children get older, adjust the conversation to make it more age-appropriate.

Rather than lecturing your child, allow him or her to ask questions and express concerns.

Set a good example for your child by drinking in moderation and never driving after you have been drinking.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.