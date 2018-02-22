Health Tip: Getting Menstrual Migraines

(HealthDay News) -- Cramps are a better-known symptom of a woman's period, but about 20 percent of women are also prone to migraine headaches during menstruation.
Latest Womens Health News
The Office on Women's Health suggests seeing a doctor if you have any of these symptoms during menstruation:
- Your headaches change.
- Treatments that once worked no longer help.
- You have side effects from your medicine.
- You take hormonal birth control pills and have migraine with aura (seeing bright flashing lights or spots that aren't real).
- Your headaches become worse when you lie down.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.