Health Tip: Getting Menstrual Migraines

(HealthDay News) -- Cramps are a better-known symptom of a woman's period, but about 20 percent of women are also prone to migraine headaches during menstruation.

The Office on Women's Health suggests seeing a doctor if you have any of these symptoms during menstruation:

Your headaches change.

Treatments that once worked no longer help.

You have side effects from your medicine.

You take hormonal birth control pills and have migraine with aura (seeing bright flashing lights or spots that aren't real).

Your headaches become worse when you lie down.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.