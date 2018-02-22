home / women's health center / women's health a-z list / health tip: getting menstrual migraines article

Health Tip: Getting Menstrual Migraines

(HealthDay News) -- Cramps are a better-known symptom of a woman's period, but about 20 percent of women are also prone to migraine headaches during menstruation.

The Office on Women's Health suggests seeing a doctor if you have any of these symptoms during menstruation:

  • Your headaches change.
  • Treatments that once worked no longer help.
  • You have side effects from your medicine.
  • You take hormonal birth control pills and have migraine with aura (seeing bright flashing lights or spots that aren't real).
  • Your headaches become worse when you lie down.

