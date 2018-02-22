Billy Graham Dead at Age 99

Evangelical Pastor Billy Graham died Wednesday at age 99.

His death was announced by officials of his organization, NBC News reported.

Graham grew up on a diary farm in North Carolina and started his spiritual journey at age 16 when he met traveling minister and temperance movement leader Mordecai Ham. Graham was ordained in Florida in 1939.

Along with preaching to about 200 million people in 185 countries, Graham served as counselor or minister to a dozen U.S. presidents, NBC News reported.



