Health Tip: Understanding Palliative Care

(HealthDay News) -- Palliative care is designed to improve the quality of life and help manage the symptoms of a serious iilness, the U.S. National Institutes of Health says.

The focus is on keeping a person comfortable and happy, and can be provided alongside treatment.

Palliative care can be provided in nursing homes, outpatient clinics, residences and hospitals, and often is covered by private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, the agency says.

If a person's condition worsens, the focus may shift from palliative care to hospice, which involves making the person comfortable while preparing for the end of life.

