Health Tip: Prepare Shredded Meat in a Slow Cooker

(HealthDay News) -- Shredded meat and poultry are a great start to a wide range of meals, from chili to Mexican dishes.

But it's important to prepare the meat safely to avoid foodborne illness.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers these suggestions for preparing shredded meat in a slow cooker:

  • Refer to your product's manual to determine how much meat your pot can safely hold.
  • Refrigerate meat within two hours of purchase, or one hour if the room temperature is above 90 degrees F.
  • Use chicken within two days of purchase, and pork or beef within four days.
  • Make sure your slow cooker is clean.
  • Thoroughly wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before preparing food.

