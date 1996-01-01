Possible Drug Contamination Triggers Dog Food Recall

Possible contamination with the drug pentobarbital has led The J.M. Smucker Company to recall a number of types of canned dog food sold under the Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy, and Skippy brands.

Pentobarbital is commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Consuming high levels of pentobarbital can cause coma and death, but initial tests suggest that the recalled products contain low levels of pentobarbital that are unlikely to pose a health risk to dogs, according to the FDA. It said it is trying to determine how the drug ended up in the dog food.

The agency is also monitoring for reports of any dogs that become ill due to pentobarbital contamination in the recalled dog food. Consumers can report incidents electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators, the FDA said.

Dogs that eat pet food contaminated with pentobarbital may develop drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner) and inability to stand. Dog owners who believe their dog may have eaten food contaminated with pentobarbital should contact their veterinarian, the FDA said.

Consumers with the recalled dog food should safely dispose of the cans and/or contact the J.M. Smucker for information about returning the product.

For more information, consumers can email or phone the company at 1 (800)-828-9980, Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm EST.



