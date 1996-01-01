Moderate Drinking Tied to Long Life: Study

Having a hobby or drinking few glasses of beer or wine a day may help you live longer, a new study suggests.

Researchers looked at 1,700 people in California and found that those who drank about two glasses of beer or wine daily had an 18 percent lower risk of premature death than those who did not drink, United Press International reported.

University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas and colleagues also found that the risk of premature death was: 21 percent lower for those who spent at least two hours a day on a hobby; 11 percent lower in people who exercised 15 to 45 minutes a day; 10 percent among those who drank about two cups of coffee a day.

People who were slightly overweight, but not obese, had a 3 percent lower risk of premature death than those who were underweight or normal weight, according to the study presented Saturday at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference in Austin, Texas.

""These people are inspiring -- they drink wine, drink coffee, gain weight, but they exercise and use their brains. Maybe that can tell us something," said Kawas, UPI reported.



