Health Tip: Understanding Tonsillitis

(HealthDay News) -- If your child has had repeated bouts of tonsillitis (inflamed tonsils), he or she probably is a candidate for a tonsillectomy (tonsil removal surgery), the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.
Tonsillitis occurs when the tonsils -- infection-clearing organs at the back of the throat -- swell as a result of a viral or bacterial infection. This can lead to trouble swallowing or even trouble breathing.
Almost every child gets tonsillitis, most often when they are 2 years or older, the NLM says.
Typical symptoms include:
- A sore throat that lasts more than two days.
- Trouble or pain when swallowing.
- Feelings of being very sick or very weak.
If these symptoms become severe, seek medical care without delay.
