Health Tip: Understanding Tonsillitis

(HealthDay News) -- If your child has had repeated bouts of tonsillitis (inflamed tonsils), he or she probably is a candidate for a tonsillectomy (tonsil removal surgery), the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Tonsillitis occurs when the tonsils -- infection-clearing organs at the back of the throat -- swell as a result of a viral or bacterial infection. This can lead to trouble swallowing or even trouble breathing.

Almost every child gets tonsillitis, most often when they are 2 years or older, the NLM says.

Typical symptoms include:

A sore throat that lasts more than two days.

Trouble or pain when swallowing.

Feelings of being very sick or very weak.

If these symptoms become severe, seek medical care without delay.



