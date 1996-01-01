Health Tip: Protect Baby from Whooping Cough

(HealthDay News) -- Vaccination is the best way to prevent whooping cough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a very contagious disease that causes about half its victims aged 1 or younger to end up in the hospital, the agency says.

The CDC offers these suggestions to help protect your baby:

Vaccinate - Women pass protection to their babies when they get the whooping cough vaccine during pregnancy.

Family members and caregivers also offer some protection by gettingvaccinated.

Babies should get vaccinated, beginning when they are 2 months old.



