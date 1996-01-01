home / infectious disease center / infectious disease a-z list / health tip: protect baby from whooping cough article

Health Tip: Protect Baby from Whooping Cough

(HealthDay News) -- Vaccination is the best way to prevent whooping cough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a very contagious disease that causes about half its victims aged 1 or younger to end up in the hospital, the agency says.

The CDC offers these suggestions to help protect your baby:

  • Vaccinate - Women pass protection to their babies when they get the whooping cough vaccine during pregnancy.
  • Family members and caregivers also offer some protection by gettingvaccinated.
  • Babies should get vaccinated, beginning when they are 2 months old.

