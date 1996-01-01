Health Tip:Ski and Snowboard Safely With Your Kids

(HealthDay News) -- Skiing and snowboarding are great ways to keep your family active during the cold winter months.

But as with any winter activity, you should avoid prolonged exposure to the cold by scheduling breaks to go inside and warm up.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions for skiing or snowboarding with your children:

Children should be taught toski or snowboardby a qualified instructor in a program designed for children.

Never ski or snowboard alone. Young children should always be supervised by an adult.

Older children's need for adult supervision depends on their maturity and skill. If older children are not with an adult, they should always be accompanied by a friend.

All skiers and snowboarders should wear helmets.

Equipment should fit the child and be tuned every year.

Snowboarders should wear gloves with built-in wrist guards. Eye protection or goggles also should be used.

Slopes should be appropriately matched with the ability and experience of the skier or snowboarder.

Avoid skiing or snowboarding in areas with trees or other obstacles.



