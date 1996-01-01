Health Tip: When Arthritis Strikes Your Feet

(HealthDay News) -- If you have intense pain in your feet, arthritis may be the cause of your woes.

Arthritis leads to swelling and pain in the cartilage and lining of the joints. If these symptoms affect your feet, it's probably time to visit a podiatrist, the American Podiatric Medical Association says.

The group says symptoms of foot-joint arthritis may include:

Swelling.

Recurring pain or tenderness.

Redness or heat.

Limited movement of a joint.

Early morning stiffness.

Skin changes, including rash or growths.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.