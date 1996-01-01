Health Tip: Sleep's Effects on Diabetes

(HealthDay News) -- Lack of sleep is an often overlooked risk factor for type 2 diabetes, the National Sleep Foundation says.

Chronic sleep deprivation leads to less insulin production and increased production of stress hormones, the foundation says. Over time, too much glucose stays in the bloodstream and increases your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Getting insufficient sleep can also increase your appetite and cause you to crave more sugary foods. And if you gain weight and get poor sleep, you are more likely to skip exercise, increasing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes even more.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.