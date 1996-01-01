Sony Apologizes For Food Allergy Scene in 'Peter Rabbit'

Sony Pictures has apologized for a scene in the movie "Peter Rabbit" that was widely condemned by parents of children with food allergies and allergy awareness groups.

In the scene, rabbits throw blackberries at a man who is allergic to the berries. He suffers a severe allergic reaction and has to use an adrenaline injector, NBC News reported.

The scene, which prompted some parents and allergy activists to boycott the movie and demand an apology from Sony, is a "socially irresponsible depiction in a movie aimed at children," said Globalaai, an Australian not-for-profit charity for allergy awareness.

Sony Pictures and the filmmakers issued a joint apology on Sunday, NBC News reported.

"Food allergies are a serious issue. Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit's archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way," the apology states. "We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize."



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.