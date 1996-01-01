Health Tip: Heart Disease Risk Factors You Can Control

(HealthDay News) -- About one in four women dies of heart disease in the United States, making it the most common cause of death among women.

Some risk factors cannot be controlled, such as gender, race or age.

Other factors involve your lifestyle. The U.S. Office on Women's Health provides examples:

Smoking -- If you smoke, quit immediately.

Diet -- Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet and avoid saturated fats, trans fats, salt and sugar.

Exercise -- Work out regularly and maintain a healthy body weight.

Alcohol -- Abstain from drinking, or drink in moderation.

Stress -- Do your best to keep stress under control.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.