Health Tip: Preparing for Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- To prepare for a visit with your surgeon before an operation, it helps to have a list of questions and concerns ready.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests what to ask:

What is the success rate of the operation? How many of these operations have you done successfully?

What problems may occur with this surgery? What kind of pain or discomfort can I expect?

What kind of anesthesia will I have? Are there any risks associated with its use in older people?

Will I have to stay in the hospital overnight?

How long is recovery expected to take? What does it involve?

When can I get back to my normal routine?



