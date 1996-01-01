home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: preparing for surgery article

Health Tip: Preparing for Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- To prepare for a visit with your surgeon before an operation, it helps to have a list of questions and concerns ready.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests what to ask:

  • What is the success rate of the operation? How many of these operations have you done successfully?
  • What problems may occur with this surgery? What kind of pain or discomfort can I expect?
  • What kind of anesthesia will I have? Are there any risks associated with its use in older people?
  • Will I have to stay in the hospital overnight?
  • How long is recovery expected to take? What does it involve?
  • When can I get back to my normal routine?

