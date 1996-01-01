Health Tip: Preparing for Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- To prepare for a visit with your surgeon before an operation, it helps to have a list of questions and concerns ready.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests what to ask:
- What is the success rate of the operation? How many of these operations have you done successfully?
- What problems may occur with this surgery? What kind of pain or discomfort can I expect?
- What kind of anesthesia will I have? Are there any risks associated with its use in older people?
- Will I have to stay in the hospital overnight?
- How long is recovery expected to take? What does it involve?
- When can I get back to my normal routine?
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.