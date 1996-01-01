Health Tip: Online Pharmacies You Should Avoid

(HealthDay News) -- Online pharmacies may be an affordable alternative to a big-box pharmacy store, but it is important to make sure the online pharmacy you select is safe.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mentions these warning signs of an online pharmacy that you should avoid:
- Allows you to buy prescription medicine without a valid prescription.
- Does not have a U.S. state-licensed pharmacist available to answer questions.
- Offers low prices that seem too good to be true.
- Sends spam or unsolicited email offering inexpensive medicine.
- Is located outside of the United States or ships worldwide.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.