Health Tip:Online Pharmacies You Should Avoid

(HealthDay News) -- Online pharmacies may be an affordable alternative to a big-box pharmacy store, but it is important to make sure the online pharmacy you select is safe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mentions these warning signs of an online pharmacy that you should avoid:

Allows you to buy prescription medicine without a valid prescription.

Does not have a U.S. state-licensed pharmacist available to answer questions.

Offers low prices that seem too good to be true.

Sends spam or unsolicited email offering inexpensive medicine.

Is located outside of the United States or ships worldwide.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.