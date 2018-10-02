Health Tip: Signs You Need Rotator Cuff Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- The rotator cuff is a collection of tendons and muscles that surround the shoulder. It's common for athletes -- for example, baseball pitchers -- to injure this area.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions symptoms that indicate surgery is needed:

Pain does not improve when treated with ice, heat or pain-relieving medication.

Symptoms have lasted at least six months.

You have significant weakness and loss of function in your shoulder.

Your tear was caused by a recent injury that occurred suddenly during activity.

You have a large tear of more than 3 cm.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.