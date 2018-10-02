home / arthritis center / arthritis a-z list / health tip: signs you need rotator cuff surgery article

Health Tip: Signs You Need Rotator Cuff Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- The rotator cuff is a collection of tendons and muscles that surround the shoulder. It's common for athletes -- for example, baseball pitchers -- to injure this area.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions symptoms that indicate surgery is needed:

  • Pain does not improve when treated with ice, heat or pain-relieving medication.
  • Symptoms have lasted at least six months.
  • You have significant weakness and loss of function in your shoulder.
  • Your tear was caused by a recent injury that occurred suddenly during activity.
  • You have a large tear of more than 3 cm.

