Health Tip: Signs You Need Rotator Cuff Surgery

(HealthDay News) -- The rotator cuff is a collection of tendons and muscles that surround the shoulder. It's common for athletes -- for example, baseball pitchers -- to injure this area.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions symptoms that indicate surgery is needed:
- Pain does not improve when treated with ice, heat or pain-relieving medication.
- Symptoms have lasted at least six months.
- You have significant weakness and loss of function in your shoulder.
- Your tear was caused by a recent injury that occurred suddenly during activity.
- You have a large tear of more than 3 cm.
