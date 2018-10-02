Health Tip: Controlling Pinkeye

(HealthDay News) --Pinkeye, medically called conjunctivitis,is an inflammation of the thin tissue covering the white part of theeyeand the inside of the eyelid.

It's easily spread as hands become contaminated with discharge from an infected eye or by direct contact with surfaces such as contaminated doorknobs and countertops.

Treatment time may vary depending on whether the condition is caused by bacteria or a virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to control the spread of pinkeye:

Always consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

Wash hands wellbefore and after touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Disinfect surfaces that are typically touched by the hands or face, such as tables, doorknobs, telephones, cots, cuddle blankets and toys.



