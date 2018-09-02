Health Tip: Use Contact Lenses Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Don't like eyeglasses? Contact lenses may be your best choice.
Latest Oral Health News
The American Optometric Association offers these safety suggestions for people who wear contacts:
- Wash and thoroughly dry your hands before handling contact lenses.
- Carefully and regularly clean contacts, as directed by your optometrist. Rub the lenses with your fingers and rinse them thoroughly before soaking them overnight in multipurpose solution.
- Store lenses in the proper storage case, and replace the case every three months. Clean the case after each use, and keep it open and dry between cleanings.
- Use only products recommended by your optometrist to disinfect your lenses. Saline solution and rewetting drops do not disinfect lenses.
- Use only fresh solution to clean and store contacts. Never reuse old solution. Change the solution according to the manufacturer's recommendations, even if you don't use the lenses daily.
- Always follow the lens replacement schedule your optometrist recommends.
- Remove contacts before using a hot tub.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.