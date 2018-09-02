home / healthy kids center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: handle a child's traumatic stress article

Health Tip: Handle a Child's Traumatic Stress

(HealthDay News) -- Childhood traumatic stress occurs when a violent or dangerous event overwhelms a child's or teen's ability to cope.

Latest Healthy Kids News

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration suggests how to help your child deal with traumatic stress:

  • Assure the child that he or she is safe. Talk about measures you are taking to get the child help and keep him or her safe at home and school.
  • Explain to the child that he or she is not responsible for what happened. Children have a tendency to blame themselves for bad things, even when those events are completely out of their control.
  • Be patient and give your child plenty of time to recover. While some children will recover quickly, others recover more slowly.
  • Be supportive and reassure the child that he or she does not need to feel guilty about any feelings.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Children's Health & Parenting Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Parenting Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors