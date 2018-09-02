Health Tip: Handle a Child's Traumatic Stress

(HealthDay News) -- Childhood traumatic stress occurs when a violent or dangerous event overwhelms a child's or teen's ability to cope.
The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration suggests how to help your child deal with traumatic stress:
- Assure the child that he or she is safe. Talk about measures you are taking to get the child help and keep him or her safe at home and school.
- Explain to the child that he or she is not responsible for what happened. Children have a tendency to blame themselves for bad things, even when those events are completely out of their control.
- Be patient and give your child plenty of time to recover. While some children will recover quickly, others recover more slowly.
- Be supportive and reassure the child that he or she does not need to feel guilty about any feelings.
