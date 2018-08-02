Health Tip: Sleep Better

(HealthDay News) -- Poor sleep increases your risk of health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and obesity, the U.S. National Institute on Aging says.

Poor sleep also has been linked to memory problems and increased risk of falls, the agency adds.

You should aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep each night. The institute offers these suggestions for getting better sleep:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on the weekends or while on vacation.

Avoid using cell phones, computers and televisions in your bedroom.

Find ways to relax before bed.

Do not eat big meals, or drink caffeine or alcohol late in the day.

Exercise each day, but not right before bedtime.

Avoid naps of more than 30 minutes.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.