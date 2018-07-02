Noise May be Risk Factor for Heart Disease: Study

Everyday loud noises may increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new study.

Researchers reviewed data and previous studies and found that people and animals exposed to frequent, loud noises had higher rates of heart failure, irregular heart rhythms, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar, ABC News reported.

Noise pollution from sources such as traffic, construction, loud workplaces may cause an increase in stress hormones, which can harm arteries in the heart and the rest of the body, according to the authors of the study in the Journal of The American College of Cardiology.

The study does not prove a that noise causes heart disease, but does provide strong evidence that stress, especially when triggered by noise, can have major health consequences, ABC News reported.

Noise pollution should be considered a risk factor for heart disease, according to study lead author Dr. Thomas Munzel, University Medical Center Mainz Center of Cardiology, Germany.

"What we know is that if you already have pre-existing risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, noise will amplify that risk," he said, ABC News reported.



