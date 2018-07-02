Health Tip: Quiet Your Cough

(HealthDay News) -- A persistent cough may transmit an illness and keep you up at night, but there are things you can do to help tame your discomfort, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

A cough may be triggered by conditions including asthma, allergy, the common cold, a lung infection and sinusitis with postnasal drip.

The agency suggests how to ease your hacking:

If you have a dry, tickling cough, use cough drops or hard candy. But never give these to a child under age 3, because they can lead to choking.

Use a vaporizer or take a hot and steamy shower to increase moisture in the air and help calm and soothe a dry throat.

Drink plenty of fluids. Liquids help thin the mucus in your throat, making it easier to expel.

Do not smoke, and stay away from secondhand smoke.



