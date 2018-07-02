Health Tip: Common Signs of Sinusitis

(HealthDay News) -- Sinusitis occurs when the lining of the hollow passages in your cheeks, forehead or below your eyes become inflamed.
When swelling persists for more than two weeks, it may signal a sinus infection.
The American Rhinologic Association mentions these typical symptoms of sinusitis:
- Nasal obstruction or congestion.
- Thick and discolored drainage.
- Decreased senses of smell or taste.
- Facial pressure, discomfort or fullness.
