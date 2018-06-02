Health Tip: X-Ray Suggestions for Parents

(HealthDay News) -- X-rays have led to countless improvements in diagnosing and treating broken bones and other conditions. But they're not without risks.

Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says such risks are "small when compared to the benefits that [X-rays] can provide," the agency says efforts should be made to prevent unneeded exposure to ionizing radiation.

The agency suggests that parents of children who need X-rays:

Keep track of the child's medical-imaging history.

Ask the doctor about the benefits and risks of X-rays.

Ask the doctor if another procedure that doesn't use ionizing radiation might be just as effective.

Ask the X-ray facility if it uses techniques to reduce radiation exposure.



